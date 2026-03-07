Padres Notes: Nick Pivetta Arm Issue, Sung-Mun Song Injury Update, Opening Day Roster Prediction

The San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs, 3-0, on Friday evening to improve to 7-7 overall across spring training action. Nick Castellanos and Gavin Sheets each delivered an RBI as a wild pitch in the bottom of the third would account for the third and final run of the day.

In other news, the Padres' presumed Opening Day starter, Nick Pivetta, had his scheduled start pushed back due to arm fatigue. The 33-year-old right-hander is coming off his most productive season in the big leagues, posting career-best marks in wins (13), innings pitched (181.2), bWAR (5.3) and ERA (2.87).

Additionally, the Padres have an injury update on newly-acquired utility man Sung-Mun Song from manager Craig Stammen. Song left Thursday's slugfest early due to oblique tightness after launching his first home run in a Padres uniform.

"[He's] day-to-day, actually came in feeling a little bit better today," Stammen said ahead of Friday's game. "I don't think it's as bad as it was in the offseason, so hopefully we'll see him relatively shortly."

He added: "I think it's just a reminder, he's getting a lot of things thrown at him — not just baseball wise, but life in general. I'm sure all that has a lot to do with how our body recovers and the stresses it endures. So it just keeps it at the forefront of our mind again."

Finally, with Opening Day less than three weeks away, a new roster projection has been made by the Padres On SI staff. The Friars are looking dangerous in the batter's box as always, but due to injuries and potential rising stars making a name for themselves this spring, nothing is guaranteed down the stretch.

Padres Tweets of the Day

No, this is not a replay 😮



Manny Machado did this TWICE IN A ROW! pic.twitter.com/Y0ch4LWf6H — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

Someone please tell Jackson his paper airplane went the furthest. pic.twitter.com/DXMNPCvpjR — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 7, 2026

Xander Bogaerts on being captain for Team Netherlands and mentoring their younger players:



“I was in that situation at the same time at my first WBC... I can kind of understand what situations these kids are going to be in.”@HonkbalSoftbal | #WorldBaseballClassic https://t.co/9mtPC85R07 pic.twitter.com/pvwlypnX0N — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 6, 2026

Every Team Dominican Republic fan right now 😤 pic.twitter.com/WxTDnwub6x — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

