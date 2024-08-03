Manny Machado Reveals What Feels Different About This Year's Padres
The Padres went into the All-Star break on a low note, losing six out of their seven games heading into the break. They came out of the All-Star break surging, and have won nine out of their last 11 games.
There were not high expectations heading into this season for San Diego, which came off a disappointing 2023 season. Despite trading for Juan Soto and Josh Hader, the Padres flopped and finished with an 82-80 record, causing them to miss the playoffs.
They then lost Soto, Hader, and former manager Bob Melvin in the offseason, setting low expectations for the team in 2024.
Instead of following up with another disappointing season, the Padres have rebounded and are in a strong position to contend for a playoff spot. Padres third baseman Manny Machado explained what he felt has made this team different following the team's win over the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week.
“We just want to go out there and compete, and every single night we’re competing,” Machado said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “We’re going out and there and playing our game. We know they’ve got a good ball club over there. But, you know, we have a good club here, and we’re just trying to worry about our game and not really worry about who we’re playing against. And, you know, I think that’s what’s been the difference. … I mean, we’ve had some pretty good teams. It’s just different this year. It’s different.”
The Padres aren't only hoping to continue competing and just make the playoffs, but contending for the National League West division title.
“That’s always in play, from Day 1,” Machado said of winning the division. “We just don’t talk about it. Just go about it and play the game. We’ve got to go through them. That’s not a secret. Everyone knows it. But at the end of the day, it’s just worry about today. And then whatever happens happens, it’s not really think too far in the future.”
The Dodgers remain the favorites to win the division and currently hold the lead, but the Padres are just 4.5 games back after their recent wins and the Dodgers struggles.
Even with the Padres closing in on the Dodgers' lead, the NL West remains highly competitive. The Arizona Diamondbacks hold a 0.5 game lead over the Padres with a 59-51 record compared to the Padres' 59-52 record. The Padres could easily re-take the second-place spot from the Diamondbacks, but the race should be close between all three teams heading toward October.