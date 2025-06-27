Mike Shildt Hopes Dodgers, Padres Play 'Clean' Next Series
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt says he hopes the Padres' next series against the Los Angeles Dodgers will be "clean".
The Padres and Dodgers have had their fair share of scuffles in recent years, most recently last Thursday in the final game of a four-game set between the division rivals.
Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. fell to the ground after getting hit for the second time in the series, this time in the hand. Shildt came out of the dugout, pointing and yelling in the direction of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who came out to meet Shildt near home plate.
Roberts pushed Shildt, causing the benches to clear onto the field and resulting in both managers receiving one-game suspensions, both of which were served on Friday.
The following inning, Padres closer Robert Suarez plunked Shohei Ohtani and was immediately ejected. He had his three-game suspension reduced to two after an appeal.
The Padres went on to win the game, 5-3, but lost every other game of the series.
All in all, six different batters were hit during the series for a total of eight times with Tatis and Ohtani both receiving two bean balls.
Tempers flare in high pressure games such as these, especially in such a tight division, but Shildt says he wants to keep the games under control the next time the two teams meet.
“My hope is that as we move forward the competition will continue to be high, but it will be clean,” said Shildt.
The Padres and Dodgers will meet twice more this season, playing each other six times in 10 days in August. The Dodgers have beat the Padres five out of seven times this season, and lead the Friars by five games in the NL West.
By the time their next series rolls around, the Padres will hope they can stay in the playoff race to claw their way back into contention for the division.
