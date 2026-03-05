Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Sends Message to Walker Buehler After Joining Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sent a message to Walker Buehler after joining the San Diego Padres.

Roberts was Buehler's manager for the first seven seasons of his career, watching the right-hander blossom into a two-time MLB All-Star.

Now, Buehler could face the Dodgers as a foe instead of a friend.

This was the message Roberts had for his former pitcher ahead of the 2026 season: “What makes Walker such a great competitor and pitcher is he’s very confident, and he’s not afraid to fail, and he’s talented,” Roberts said via the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I’m just happy that he found a place to land. It’s going to be fun competing against him this year.”

Walker Buehler Looking to Bounce Back With Padres

The Dodgers and Padres squared off in the NL Division Series in 2024, with Buehler being one of three healthy starting pitchers for LA. The right-hander was included in the Dodgers rotation out of necessity rather than by choice.

Buehler sported a 5.38 ERA in 2024, but the Dodgers didn't have many options available. Regardless, the right-hander dominated in the postseason and it's why he was able to sign a $21.05 million offer from the Boston Red Sox that winter.

The Dodgers offered Buehler a $20 million deal following their World Series win, but he chose to bet on himself.

It's more of the same this offseason as Buehler opted to sign a minor league deal with the Padres, rather than sign elsewhere. It's evident the right-hander believes he can make the Opening Day rotation.

There are currently four starters locked into the Padres rotation: Michael King, Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove, and Randy Vásquez. The team is looking to use a five-man rotation, so there is still one slot remaining.

Buehler is looking to claim that spot this spring, though he is competing with other veterans such as JP Sears, Germán Márquez, Triston McKenzie and Marco Gonzales.

There is reportedly no clear front runner in the competition with Opening Day quickly approaching; however, Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla has been impressed with what he's seen thus far.

“We have some guys that have really presented themselves as being in a good spot,” Niebla said. “… There’s a lot of guys that are really in for that final spot, really competing for that spot. We like the competition right now.”

