Mike Shildt Praises Padres Fans for Petco Park Being 'Playoff Atmosphere' Every Game
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt praised the atmosphere at Petco Park and the support the Friar faithful provide during every home game.
The Padres are currently 11-0 at home, marking the best home stretch start in franchise history. Shildt attributes much of this home success to the overall experience of being at the stadium.
“It’s a fun place to play; we feel like we’re playing with our fans,” Shildt said.
“And conversely, it’s a really challenging place [for opponents] to play. It’s a playoff-like atmosphere almost every game.”
More news: New Padres Slugger Was Blindsided to Be Cut By Former Team: 'It Fueled Me A Little Bit'
San Diego dominated the Colorado Rockies over the weekend, defeating them 16-0 and securing their sixth shutout of the season.
The Padres currently hold the second-lowest team ERA of the year at 2.70, and have been by far the best team in baseball at home.
They have also posted the lowest hits allowed so far, as the pitching staff has been one of the best in the MLB.
More news: Padres' $71 Million Ace Linked to AL East Powerhouse in Potential Blockbuster Trade
On Sunday, Michael King pitched nine innings, securing a shutout with eight strikeouts and allowing only two hits.
The sellout crowd at Petco Park was treated to a show, likely boosting the energy in the ballpark.
The Padres sold out their season tickets for 2025, marking the third year in a row for the franchise and showing how many fans are filling Petco Park.
The recent wins helped move the team to an impressive 14-3, leading the stacked National League West, which features four teams having a higher win percentage than .500.
The Dodgers have faced some challenges recently, losing their last three series to the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, and Philadelphia Phillies.
More news: Padres Urged to Bring Back Silver Slugger Outfielder in Free Agent Move
The San Francisco Giants have only dropped four games: three to the Cincinnati Reds and one to the Yankees.
The Padres are staying strong in the division without their star outfielder, Jackson Merrill, who has missed the last few games.
Starting pitcher Yu Darvish is also not available, which could further enhance the team's pitching depth and lead San Diego to a potential division win.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.