Mike Shildt Reveals Padres' Mindset After Dropping Series to Rockies
Needless to say, the San Diego Padres' recent series against the Colorado Rockies didn't go exactly as they hoped.
After losing two games to the Rockies, the team with the worst record in the National League, the Padres have ended their winning streak at eight series — just one series short of setting a new franchise record.
While the end of the streak would be upsetting to most clubs, the Padres seem to be taking it in stride. According to Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune, San Diego manager Mike Shildt still seems happy with the team's results.
“We talk about winning series all the time,” Shildt said. “We won eight in a row. We’ve had a lot of streaks of winning series. That’s what it’s going to take to, A, get to the playoffs and then, B, continue to advance and get a ring."
“This group’s done a really nice job of figuring out what that looks like and we’ll start again tomorrow.”
Shildt isn't the only player remaining optimistic. The players, including third baseman Manny Machado, also think they'll be just fine moving forward.
“We’re playing good baseball right now,” Machado said. “Just played a little sloppy defense today and couldn’t get those runs across with runners in scoring position. We had some opportunities there in the middle of the game and couldn’t scratch some in. Kind of hurt us at the end, but we’re playing good baseball. We just have to continue doing it."
“Obviously we didn’t get the series win, but we move on to the game tomorrow.”
The Padres' next game is against the Minnesota Twins, a team currently holding onto the second Wild Card spot in the American League. While they should be more difficult than the Rockies, San Diego has succeeded against more difficult teams in the past.
Right now, the Padres are only three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, a team they recently swept. Additionally, San Diego is only one game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks, meaning they could take the top Wild Card spot if San Diego doesn't recover.
If San Diego wants to guarantee a better position in the postseason, they'll have to recover from this loss quickly. That being said, if any organization can pull it off, it's the Padres.
More Padres: San Diego's Ha-Seong Kim to Get MRI After Leaving Game Early