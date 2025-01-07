MLB Analyst Believes Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Will Always Be Tainted by PEDs
Fernando Tatis Jr. was on top of the baseball world. He debuted in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres in 2019 and two seasons later, he signed a massive 14-year, 340 million contract.
Tatis was thought of as a generational talent and the face of the Padres franchise until it all came crashing down around him.
In August 2022, Tatis was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
Tatis did not appeal the ban, taking full responsibility for his actions.
However, for Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe of Jomboy Media, his career will always be tarnished because of the failed drug test.
"Most people that aren't in San Diego look at him and think, ‘Well, I don't know, man. Seems like he cheated.’ And so, there's a stain there," Plouffe said. "If you're in San Diego, you love him. So, I think the opinion on Tatis Jr. is all over the place.”
There's no denying Tatis' talent, even Plouffe said something similar. However, he can't ignore the PED's.
"My personal opinion on him: Love watching the guy play," Plouffe said. "The talent is undeniable, but I can't shake the PED allegations. He'd have to get to pre-PED numbers, for me, to shake it, and he really hasn't done that. So, that's where I'm at. I love watching the guy play. But I'm always going to be thinking about what happened a couple of years ago."
Tatis has turned his career around in the eyes of Padres fans. He lost his starting shortstop job and moved to right field where he earned a Platinum Glove in 2023.
However, his postseason performance is what has the Friar Faithful chanting his name and wanting him to be a Padre for life.
Across seven games during the 2024 playoffs, Fernando Tatis Jr. showcased his elite talent, hitting .423 with four home runs and three doubles. His improved pitch recognition led to only two strikeouts in 26 at-bats. His power was on full display.
In the NLDS opener, Tatis hammered a double to left-center with an exit velocity of 118.9 mph, the second-hardest postseason hit since Statcast began in 2015. In Game 3, he smashed a Michael Kopech pitch off the right-center wall for a double after narrowly avoiding a high fastball.
Even though Tatis has faced challenges with availability, he remains one of baseball's elite players. Over his career, he has compiled a .279/.350/.533 slash line with 127 home runs. Tatis signed a 14-year, $340 million extension before the 2021 season. Starting in 2025, his salary will exceed $20 million annually, continuing through the duration of the deal.