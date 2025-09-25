MLB Analyst, Former GM Says Padres Can't Beat Dodgers
In order to win the whole enchilada, the biggest bully on the block has to be beaten.
This is the scenario for all teams in the postseason, including the San Diego Padres. The rival Los Angeles Dodgers will be the reigning champions until someone knocks them off that perch.
Given the experience in facing this current core of players, the Padres should be feeling good about their chances to do so if given the opportunity — even if some in the game don't feel the same way.
Steve Phillips, a longtime ex-MLB front office executive and current pundit, spoke about the rivalry between the Padres and the Dodgers. As it pertains to the playoffs this year, Phillips had some strong statements about the Friars — and ones that those in San Diego probably won't agree with.
"I don't think the Padres can beat the Dodgers," Phillips said. "Go back to 2020, the Padres are 32-55 against the Dodgers. And even when they had them on the brink last year in the playoffs, they couldn't finish them off. I think the Padres road to the World Series cannot be through the Dodgers.
"My Mets teams couldn't beat the Braves back in the day. We went to the World Series in 2000 because somebody else took the Braves out. What the Padres need is for the Mets or the Phillies to take the Dodgers out of it, and then they can go on and advance. I don't think they can beat the Dodgers head-to-head. They need somebody else to take them out."
Rob Parker, the other analyst in the clip, differed on his opinion, saying that he's "out on the Dodgers" based upon watching them and feeling as if the same magic from last year's team isn't there in 2025.
While the record does speak somewhat for itself, there's a bigger part worth highlighting. There's no fear coming from San Diego when it comes to taking on Los Angeles.
Last year's playoffs echoed as much, as the Padres were easily the biggest challenge within LA's run to the World Series — and it wasn't even close. San Diego returns many of the same players this year, and with the team rounding into form over the last two weeks, the Padres can beat anyone, including the Dodgers.
Given the parameters of the postseason bracket, these two teams won't see each other until the NLCS. If that were to occur, a seven-game series with these two rosters and the infinite amount of storylines truly would be must-see TV.
