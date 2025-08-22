MLB Analyst Says Padres Need to Win NL West Over Dodgers
The San Diego Padres have their best shot at taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West this weekend.
The Dodgers swept the Padres at Dodgers Stadium last weekend, which sent San Diego back down to second place. But Los Angeles lost two games to the Colorado Rockies and the Padres won three games against the San Francisco Giants this week.
And so, the two teams are tied for first place in the division as they head into their last regular season series this weekend. The series will take place at Petco Park, giving the Padres an advantage they did not have last weekend.
MLB analyst Ryan Dempsey said the Padres need to win the NL West to boost their confidence going into the postseason. Dempsey said this before last weekend’s series but San Diego is still in the same boat heading into this weekend.
“ (The Padres) need to win the division a little bit more (than the Dodgers),” Dempsey said on Intentional Talk on X.
“I just think it'll bode well for them and their confidence, where all of a sudden you're sitting there and you're hosting the games at your place. You get the home field advantage, you overtake the mighty Dodgers who sit there and won 11 of the last 12,” Dempster added. “I just think that that, to me, is a statement that needs to be made for the Padres, almost to say like ‘We're right there with you, and now you can come into our house.’”
Being at Petco Park this weekend will certainly give the Padres an advantage over the Dodgers. If San Diego can pull off winning the division title, they could carry that home field advantage into October too.
San Diego’s bats went cold against the Dodgers last weekend. Los Angeles held them to two runs in the series opener and shut them out in the second game.
But the Padres have since refound their offensive prowess and scored at least five runs against the Giants in three consecutive games. Meanwhile, the Dodgers scored just one run off Rockies’ starter Tanner Gordon, who held a 7.98 ERA before the game.
The Padres will need to carry their momentum to this weekend’s series for what could determine who walks away with the division crown.
