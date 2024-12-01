MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Roki Sasaki Chase Between Padres and Dodgers
The kingpins of the National League West, the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, have been labeled as the frontrunners in the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes.
Though there have been others clubs suspected to be in the running for Sasaki, Bob Nightengale of USA Today thinks the 23-year-old pitcher will either end up pitching at Petco Park or Chavez Ravine.
“People thought he was going to sign with the Dodgers, that was a done deal," Nightengale told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. "Obviously, the agent Joel Wolfe denies that. The Dodgers deny that. So, everybody wants him. He’s a great young talent. Scouts will say he’s better than Yamamoto or Ohtani — he’s raw, but not proven yet. If he doesn’t sign with the Dodgers, I think he goes to the Padres. Padres are very hopeful, cautiously optimistic. I can’t see him going anywhere else.”
Sasaki is the best bargain in baseball since the team that signs him won't have to spend big. Since the Japanese phenom is considered an international amateur free agent, teams are only able to offer him money from its international bonus pool.
That being said, the Padres will have a considerable amount to offer Sasaki if he signs in the next signing period that opens on Jan. 15. Meanwhile, the Dodgers would be among teams with the least amount of money.
Either way, San Diego seems to be an enticing landing spot for Sasaki. The young, developing pitcher has a strong connection with Padres veteran pitcher Yu Darvish. Though Darvish would be Sasaki's teammate, the Japanese phenom would have the opportunity to emerge as San Diego's shining star.
If Sasaki were to go to the Dodgers, he would have limited opportunities behind Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers' starting rotation already has a number of aces in Ohtani, Yamamato, Tyler Glasnow, and Blake Snell.
Sasaki going to Los Angeles would make him just another starting pitcher since he's not exactly established yet. Joining the Padres would give Sasaki the chance to emerge as the clear ace in the rotation. Furthermore, Sasaki would get more endorsement opportunities in San Diego, something that wouldn't be possible in the shadow of Ohtani and Yamamoto.
Sasaki has been a popular storyline this winter and the two consistent teams linked to the pitcher have been the Padres and Dodgers. But only one team can land the pitcher.