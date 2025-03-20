MLB Insider Thinks Padres Could Take Down Rival Dodgers in 2025
The San Diego Padres are still feeling the sting of last season's National League Division Series.
Coming within two runs of knocking out the eventual World Series champions hurts, but the fact that it was the Los Angeles Dodgers makes it that much more painful given the recent history with the rivals up the I-5 freeway.
As Opening Day is right around the corner, it isn't just Padres fans who think that they are capable of having another monster year as ESPN recently named the Friars as a team who has what it takes to make sure there is not a repeat champion this season.
Although there were a few key losses this offseason, there is also a lot gained on the roster.
Nick Pivetta has had an incredible spring so far, and — regardless of if he starts the year in the rotation or in the bullpen — KBO standout Kyle Hart has been impressing the organization since his arrival as well as both are set to join an immensely talented pitching room.
On offense, the veteran trio of Connor Joe, Jason Heyward, and most recently Jose Iglesias are all set to have another productive season in their impressive careers. There are also existing stars on the roster looking to enter the next level of their careers on the way to an exciting 2025.
Jackson Merrill had a near Rookie of the Year campaign last season, but will surely be looking to expand upon his All-Star/Silver Slugger season. Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has also looked impeccable so far in spring and will want to make a deeper October run.
When it comes to Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts, both 32 years old, fans have seen a different side to the longtime stars this offseason. Machado spoke this spring about his legacy and how the game will remember him and Bogaerts discussed the higher expectations around the organization going into this season.
Perhaps the biggest reason why ESPN thinks that the Padres make a case to defeat the Dodgers is something that can't be quantified on the stat sheet.
"The festering dislike between the teams adds an element that doesn't exist among the other contenders."
