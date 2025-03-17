Padres' Manny Machado Wants to Finish Career as MLB Hall of Famer
The San Diego Padres are led by a superstar with Hall of Fame intentions. When that kind of guidance is at the helm, it is a recipe for greatness.
Fans have already seen what Manny Machado is capable of and how in 2022 his abilities took the Friars within three games of San Diego's first World Series berth since 1998, but something about what is in store for 2025 feels different.
In a conversation with the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, the third baseman talked about being fully healthy for the first time in a long time, and what may lie ahead in terms of his all-time place in the game of baseball.
“We all play for that,” said Machado. “We play to win, but I’m also putting myself in a good spot to be mentioned to possibly be a Hall of Famer. I mean, it’s an honor to even get in that conversation. Putting up those numbers, seeing those numbers, they just keep creeping up.”
Machado is 100 hits away from 2,000 in his baseball career, something only 297 major leaguers have ever done. He is also eight home runs away from 350.
A total of 2,000 hits and 350 home runs would put him in a place that only 77 other players have ever done.
“I see that number, and I’m like, ‘Damn,’” Machado said. “I remember my first hit. And now you’re chasing down 2,000. You’re 100 away. I mean, that’s mind blowing. It’s surreal.”
As surreal as it is, he has been on pace to help the Padres do something pretty mind blowing as well: win the franchise's first World Series.
The 2022 run was close. Last season's knockout was two runs shy against the eventual champions.
This season feels different for so many reasons.
With the emergence of Jackson Merrill and excitement for his sophomore campaign, the retooled pitching rotation, more players feeling healthier and younger, the stars seem to be aligning for what fans will hope to be an unforgettable season.
