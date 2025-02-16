MLB Insiders Name Padres Star as Most Likely Trade Candidate This Spring
In a recent survey done by The Athletic comprised of 32 executives, former executives, coaches and scouts, a San Diego Padres star was voted as the most likely player to get traded this spring. The player was none other than starting pitcher Dylan Cease who commanded the highest total of the 32 votes.
The results of the survey come as somewhat of a surprise, given just a few days prior president of baseball operations A.J. Preller indicated the Padres planned on having Cease in the rotation come Opening Day.
"He's a very big part of our club," Preller told reporters including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward — having that strong rotation."
As of now, the confirmed pieces of the Padres rotation include Cease, Nick Pivetta, Michael King, and Yu Darvish. However, it appears many folks around the industry are not convinced Cease is off the trade block.
The Padres could receive a considerable offer for Cease and a can't-miss opportunity would likely persuade San Diego to part ways with the pitcher. At this point, there's no guarantee he won't be dealt, but the arrival of starting pitcher Nick Pivetta seemingly fortified a solid San Diego rotation.
Cease addressed his name being in trade rumors at Fan Fest, and added he hoped to remain with the Padres for the 2025 season.
"Just focus on the task at hand. It's part of the business really," Cease said. "I love San Diego, I love it here, and I would definitely love to stay here."
The 29-year-old right-hander went 14-11 with an ERA of 3.47 in his debut season in San Diego. Cease punched 224 strikeouts to only 65 walks across a career-high 189.1 innings pitched in 2024.
He'll look to replicate the performance next season, but there's a chance Cease will be wearing a new uniform by Opening Day.
