MLB Punishes Padres’ Xander Bogaerts for Actions Toward Umpires in Wild Card Game 3
Major League Baseball reviewed the Padres' actions toward umpires in the visitors' dugout at Wrigley Field after their season-ending loss to the Cubs.
Eight days after the final out of the Padres' season in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series, the league fined infielder Xander Bogaerts on Friday for his "conduct toward umpires."
Padres infielder Jose Iglesias was also suspended one game, effective at the beginning of the 2026 season, for "unprofessional conduct."
Bogaerts' reaction to home plate umpire DJ Reyburn, and his resulting fine, were effectively made possible by a strange confluence of circumstances.
Wrigley Field is more than a century old, by far the National League's oldest venue. Unlike newer parks, the Cubs' home stadium offers no means for umpires to retreat to and from their locker room without going through a dugout or the stands.
The result: Reyburn and the rest of the umpire crew found their way inside the stadium via the visitors' dugout. The Padres were waiting for them with a toxic mix of emotions at an awkward juncture of the season.
While the Cubs celebrated on the field, the Padres were suddenly left without a game to play until next season. Bogaerts, Iglesias, and anyone else in the dugout could confront umpires however they pleased. Any suspensions handed down by the league would have to wait.
It all started with a bad call.
The Padres were trailing the Cubs 3-0 through eight innings of Game 3, with the best-of-three Wild Card series tied 1-1. Jackson Merrill led off the ninth inning with a solo home run against Cubs pitcher Brad Keller, bringing the Padres within 3-1.
Bogaerts, the next batter, took a called third strike on 3-and-2, on a pitch that appeared to miss the rulebook strike zone.
Per MLB.com: "The strike zone is that area over home plate the upper limit of which is a horizontal line at the midpoint between the top of the shoulders and the top of the uniform pants, and the lower level is a line at the hollow beneath the kneecap. The Strike Zone shall be determined from the batter’s stance as the batter is prepared to swing at a pitched ball."
Reyburn missed the call. The Padres didn't like it. And unfortunately for everyone, Bogaerts' strikeout loomed large.
With one out, Ryan O'Hearn and Bryce Johnson were hit by pitches. Andrew Kittredge relieved Keller, then retired Jake Cronenworth and Freddy Fermin on a groundout and flyout, respectively, to end the game.
The Padres' postgame posturing was not without reason. But, according to MLB, it was deserving of supplemental discipline nonetheless.
