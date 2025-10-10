Padres Infielder Suspended by MLB for Actions Toward Umpires After Wild Card Game 3
Major League Baseball reviewed the San Diego Padres' actions toward umpires in the visitors' dugout at Wrigley Field after their season-ending loss to the Chicago Cubs on Oct. 2.
Eight days later, the league suspended Padres infielder Jose Iglesias on Friday for one game, effective at the beginning of the 2026 season.
Iglesias was accused of "unprofessional conduct" in the wake of home plate umpire DJ Reyburn's called strike three against teammate Xander Bogaerts.
A fan's video posted to Twitter/X showed several Padres players shoving their way toward the umpires after the game ended, ostensibly still aggrieved by the called strike three on Bogaerts. Manager Mike Shildt and a uniformed escort rushed in to separate the angry players from the exiting umps.
Bogaerts also received an undisclosed fine for his actions.
Wrigley Field is more than a century old, by far the oldest park in the National League. Unlike newer venues, Wrigley offers no way for the umpires to retreat to and from their locker room without going through a dugout (or the stands).
The result was a toxic mix of emotions at an awkward juncture of the season. While the Cubs celebrated on the field, the Padres were suddenly left without a game to play until next season. Any suspensions handed down by the league would have to wait.
Iglesias, who turns 36 in January, already faced the distinct possibility that he's played his final major league game. The veteran infielder hasn't spoken publicly about what lies next in his career, but he is soon to become a free agent after slashing .229/.298/.294 in 2025.
The Pardes signed Iglesias to a one-year, $3 million contract in March. Now, whichever team signs him for 2026 — assuming he returns — knows it will be without his services for one game. Iglesias has the right to appeal his suspension, but the league is unlikely to schedule a hearing anytime soon with the postseason in full swing.
The Padres were trailing the Cubs 3-0 through eight innings of Game 3, with the best-of-three Wild Card series tied 1-1.
Jackson Merrill led off the ninth inning with a solo home run against Cubs pitcher Brad Keller, bringing the Padres within 3-1. Bogaerts, the next batter, took a called third strike on 3-and-2, on a pitch that appeared to miss the rulebook strike zone.
After Reyburn rang up Bogaerts, the strikeout loomed large. Ryan O'Hearn and Bryce Johnson were hit by pitches. Andrew Kittredge relieved Keller and retired Jake Cronenworth and Freddy Fermin on a groundout and flyout, respectively, to end the game.
The Padres' postgame posturing was not without reason. But, according to MLB, it was deserving of supplemental discipline nonetheless.
