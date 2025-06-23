MLB Took Extreme Measures to Ensure Padres' Mike Shildt Didn't Violate Suspension
Major League Baseball stationed personnel with San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt during his one-game suspension Friday to ensure he didn't call to the dugout to manage the team.
Per A.J. Pierzynski of Foul Territory on X (formerly Twitter), Shildt stayed locked in his office with MLB personnel watching him so he couldn't interact with any team staff.
Shildt received a suspension for his role in the benches-clearing conflict against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Padres' 5-3 win Thursday. Shildt came out of the dugout yelling at Dodgers manager Dave Roberts after Fernando Tatis Jr. fell to the floor after he was hit in the hand by a fastball, and the benches cleared to keep the two managers separate.
Shildt and Roberts both received one-game suspensions for the incident, and served their time during their respective games on Friday.
Padres closer Robert Suarez also received a suspension after plunking Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani in the bottom of the ninth after warnings had been issued to both sides. Suarez received three games, however, has appealed his sentence.
The Padres lost the game during which Shildt was suspended, coming close to staging a dramatic ninth-inning comeback against the Kansas City Royals but falling short and losing, 6-5. They got their manager back for the final two games of the series, both of which they won.
Their wins have them just half a game out of the final NL Wild Card spot, and place them in third place in the NL West, five games behind the first-place Dodgers.
The Padres' next opportunity to gain some ground in the division is on Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT, when the Washington Nationals come to San Diego for former Padres' prospect James Wood's first game at Petco Park.
