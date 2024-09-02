New Padres Catcher Elías Díaz Shares Thoughts on Joining Former NL West Rival
The San Diego Padres are on the verge of an exciting playoff run. However, they're going to need all the help they can get to get there.
Recently, the Padres attempted to add some depth to their roster by bringing former Colorado Rockies catcher Elías Díaz back up to the majors after signing him to a minor league contract.
While he won't take the starting spot from Kyle Higashioka, Díaz will still bring valuable experience and defensive skills to the team.
“A really plus defender with a shutdown kind of arm, and he has been really productive with the bat and grown as a hitter,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He brings experience and depth. … He’ll get his opportunities.”
Díaz spoke to the media about joining the Padres, a playoff contender, after playing for the Rockies, the team with the worst record in the National League.
"Well, I'm just happy for this opportunity to get back in the Major Leagues and, you know, just say thank God for this chance I get to join this ball club," Díaz said, via interpreter Pedro Gutierrez.
Still, there are the changes that come with moving to a different league and adjusting to a new team. Despite this, Díaz feels confident in his abilities.
"Obviously, I have a lot of experience," Díaz said. "I know that I can catch. I know what I can do. I know that I've been able to do it for several years, and I know I just have to get adjusted to the system here with the San Diego Padres. But I know that I can help out. If I'm needed behind the plate, I'm ready for that."
Díaz originally signed as an international free agent with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2008. He made his Major League Baseball debut in 2015, batting 0-for-2. In 2016, he went 0-for-16.
Díaz became a more prominent part of the Pirates' roster from 2017-19 before being non-tendered by Pittsburgh.
During his time with Pittsburgh, Díaz maintained a .250 batting average with 13 home runs and 82 RBI.
In 2020, Díaz signed a minor league contract with the Rockies and made the Opening Day roster, steadily improving over the years. In 2023, Díaz was named to the NL All-Star team and was voted All-Star Game MVP when he hit the game-winning home run.
Unfortunately, Díaz was released by the Rockies after 84 games in order to promote Drew Romo. During his tenure with Colorado, Díaz boasted a .253 batting average with 48 home runs and 212 RBI.
Now, five days after signing a minor league contract with San Diego, he finds himself back in the majors with the Padres.
