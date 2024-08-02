New Padres Reliever Praises A.J. Preller For 'Stopping at Nothing' to Win World Series
Jason Adam knew there was a possibility he could be traded from the Tampa Bay Rays. He just didn't know where, and didn't want to know where until a deal was done.
When Rays President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander revealed to Adam that he was headed to San Diego, the reliever, his wife, and four young daughters hopped on a plane to begin their coast-to-coast journey.
There is plenty for the Adam family to be excited about but for the right-hander, he's most excited about joining a playoff race. He also has the opportunity to play in front of sell-out crowds again.
“I’m thrilled,” Adam said. “I think it’s going to be a great spot. Those guys are incredibly talented. I think we should be able to slam the door shut and put us in a really good position to win a lot of ballgames.”
Throw in the addition of Tanner Scott from Miami and Padres general manager A.J. Preller has put together a stellar bullpen to hopefully get the Padres into the playoffs and possibly make some noise deep into October.
"It's unified here. We are in this together – the players, the coaches, the front office," Adam said on MLB Network Radio. "We're chasing down a World Series ring. That's our goal and he (Preller) showed that he will stop at nothing to put us in a position to do that."
The 32-year-old pitcher is entering his second year of arbitration eligibility this offseason and is under team control through 2026. He has pitched mostly in a setup role this season and pitched in parts of three seasons with the Rays.
During his tenure with the Rays, Adam posted a 2.30 ERA with 194 strikeouts in 164.2 innings. He carries a 2.49 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP in 47 innings this season with him to Southern California.
"I love the Rays; everyone here has changed the trajectory of my career," Adam said before leaving on Sunday. "I'm incredibly thankful. Really excited to see what's in store in San Diego and try to help them win a World Series."
Manager Mike Shildt has made it clear that Robert Suarez will remain his closer. Adam immediately becomes an option as a set-up man alongside Scott, Jeremiah Estrada, and Adrian Morejon. Shildt has options, which is always nice.
"It gives Mike a chance to have another guy who can pitch in that spot late in the game against the best parts of the lineup," Preller said. "He gets out righty and lefty hitters, so he gives us that versatility there as well. Another winning piece."