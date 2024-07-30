Padres Make Blockbuster Trade, Acquire All-Star Tanner Scott From Marlins
The San Diego Padres have swooped in yet again.
On Tuesday, 90 minutes before Major League Baseball's trade deadline, the Padres are finalizing a deal to acquire All-Star left-handed closer Tanner Scott from the Miami Marlins. The return is not yet known, but Scott is the best reliever on the market, and will likely cost more than right-handed reliever Jason Adam, who the Padres acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays for three prospects, including top prospect Dylan Lesko.
Update: The return has now been reported by Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Scott and right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing are headed to San Diego. Left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling, right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur, infielder Graham Pauley, and infielder Jay Beshears are heading to Miami. This is an enormous haul for the Marlins as the Padres yet again go all-in at a trade deadline.
Padres Trade Analysis
This could go down as the biggest trade of Tuesday's deadline, as the Padres are yet again moving numerous top prospects to solidify their MLB roster. The Padres' Nos. 3, 4, 6, and 29 prospects are going back to Miami for Scott, one of the best relievers in baseball this season.
Scott, 30, made his first All-Star team this season. In 44 appearances, he has an incredible 1.18 ERA, and has struck out 53 hitters across 45.2 innings. He's a hard-throwing left-handed reliever who ranks among the best in baseball in many of the advanced stats. His average exit velocity of 82.5 ranks in the 100th percentile in MLB, while his hard-hit percentage of 28.7 ranks in the 99th percentile.
Scott instantly fortifies the back of the Padres' bullpen alongside the dominant Robert Suarez. Between Suarez, Scott, and Adam, the Padres will have arguably the best back of the bullpen in MLB.
As for Hoeing, he's made 16 appearances (two starts) this season, sporting a 2.70 ERA across 30 innings. He's struck out 25 batters while allowing just two home runs.
The return is monumental, though, as many of the Padres' top prospects are heading to Miami. However, the Padres were adamant about wanting to hold onto two of their top prospects — Ethan Salas and Leodalis De Vries — and were able to do that.
Scott is set to enter free agency at the end of this season. If the Padres don't extend him, this will be an enormous haul for half-a-season of Scott and Hoeing.