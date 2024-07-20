Padres' 18th-Round Draft Pick Has Chance to Fulfill Father's Dreams
Victor Figueroa knew he was going to make a career out of playing baseball from a young age. When he picked up the phone during the 18th round of the Major League Baseball Draft and the San Diego Padres were on the line, his future changed in a matter of seconds.
Surrounded by friends and family, Figueroa heard his name called and the years of dreaming about following the footsteps of his dad, Jonathan, became a reality.
“It was a moment that I knew my life was going to change in a moment of seconds,” Figueroa said. “And all I could feel was the blessings that God has given me to take this opportunity.”
Jonathan Figueroa was a prospect with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he passed away in 2009 after complications with lupus.
“I know that he’s watching over me and knows he wants what’s best for me,” Figueroa said. “And just knowing that I feel like I’ve made him a very proud man I feel like that’s such a surreal feeling.”
Figueroa earned his moment by playing at Florida Southwestern State, a junior college in Fort Myers. He became the program's first First Team All-American honors this season along with rewriting the single-season in hits (88), RBIs (79), and batting average (.421).
Being drafted late doesn't offend Figueroa, it fuels him. He is determined to show the Padres what he's got and is willing to do what it takes to make it to the big leagues.
“I may not have been everyone’s first choice," he said. "But I’m for sure going to make the most of my opportunity to show the world what I can do.”
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Figueroa prepped at River Ridge High School, where he hit nine home runs and drove in 60 runs as a senior.