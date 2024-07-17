Padres Draft Pick Confirms He's Signing, Shares Draft-Day Story
Kale Fountain's draft day was anything but ordinary.
The Norris (Neb.) High School graduate and Louisiana State commit was selected with the 151st overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres on Monday. When he caught wind of his selection, he wasn't at a party. He was in the car with his dad, driving around Baton Rouge.
He was set on being an LSU Tiger until his agent called and told him about the offer. It was too good to pass up.
"They started with some offers, we declined everything. I was fully set on going to college and eventually, they came back with an offer that was what I wanted and I couldn't refuse," Fountain told Kevin Sjuts of 1011 News. "There was a lot of emotions that went into it."
Fountain and his father met up with the rest of the family at a restaurant where the emotions began pouring out of everyone. His dream of becoming of a professional baseball player immediately became a reality in a matter of minutes.
“A roller coaster of emotions but it is a sigh of relief and I am excited for the next chapter,” Fountain said.
Fountain returned to Nebraska to sign his paperwork and will be heading off to the Arizona Complex League to begin his baseball career.
During his prep career, Fountain set a state record for home run with 31 in four seasons. He also led Norris to a state title this past season and became Nebraska's all-time career leader in runs batted in and stolen bases. He is the first four-time All-Nebraska selection.