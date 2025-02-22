Padres' $280 Million Shortstop Linked to NL Rival in Potential Blockbuster Trade
San Diego Padres star Xander Bogaerts is settling into his new (but familiar) role as the infield quarterback.
Bogaerts recently shared the training he has done to get back into shortstop shape and feel young again.
“I feel really, really young,” Bogaerts said at the Peoria Sports Complex. “I ran a lot. … This offseason was a very different one than a lot of ones that I have. When I tell you I ran a lot, man, I ran a lot. I ran a lot.”
The 32-year-old is embracing the return to shortstop as the Padres hope to bring San Diego its first World Series title in 2025.
“I’m not saying that you don’t want to be good at 35, 36, 37, but you know that these are the prime years, because this is what we kind of built our roster for.”
Although Bogaerts is working to get back in full form, there is speculation he could still be traded in an attempt to shed payroll. Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote: "But if trading for Bogaerts is a means of essentially buying a prospect, it could work. And if any contender should pick up the phone, it's the shortstop-needy Braves."
Bogaerts landing with the Braves seems like a long shot, especially since his 11-year, $280 million contract has a majority of the seasons remaining. But the Padres are always a team to watch to potentially make a blockbuster move.
Aside from Bogaerts, some more realistic trade candidate includes Robert Suarez, Luis Arraez, Jake Cronenworth, and Dylan Cease. Although Cease was perhaps the most consistent name to be mentioned in the rumor mill this winter, it appears the Padres plan on starting the season with the right-hander in the rotation.
"He's a very big part of our club," said president of baseball operations A.J. Preller of Cease. "The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward -- having that strong rotation."
Preller revealed the Padres are still looking to add another bat before Opening Day, but a blockbuster trade involving Bogaerts does not seem likely. However, it would open the possibility for San Diego to spend that money elsewhere, and Rymer thinks he's a great fit for the Atlanta Braves, who are in need of a shortstop.
