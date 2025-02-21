Padres' $46 Million All-Star on the Trade Block Linked to 3 Teams
Several players of the San Diego Padres have been rumored to be on the trading block this offseason. After a very unproductive offseason, the Padres have been very active in February. They could still look to shed payroll, though.
Right-handed relief pitcher Robert Suarez has emerged as one of the Padres’ top candidates for a trade. He signed a five-year, $46 million contract with San Diego in 2022, which still has the Padres on the hook for the remaining $26 million.
Suarez, who earned the first All-Star recognition of his career lastyear, was the Padres’ best reliever in 2024. He served as San Diego’s primary closer, logging a 2.77 ERA across 65 appearances and recording 36 saves in 42 opportunities.
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Gives Massive Update on Competition for Final Spot in Rotation
Suarez was also the NL Reliever of the Month in May, marking the seventh San Diego reliever to win the award. Through May, he posted a 0.73 ERA in 12 appearances and converted six of his seven save opportunities.
The Venezuelan pitcher also recorded his longest stretch of scoreless innings from April 3 to May 26 when he threw 20.1 consecutive scoreless innings.
Although Suarez’s impact on the mound is undeniable, the Padres could use more financial flexibility considering the tight budget that restricted them for the majority of the postseason.
Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer reported three teams that could be good in a trade involving Suarez.
"The Red Sox ought to be interested," Rymer wrote, "and ditto for fellow relief-needy contenders like the Cubs and maybe the Mets."
More news: Former Padres Infielder Involved in 5-Player Trade Signs With AL West Squad
Blockbuster trades are becoming less and less likely with spring training underway. However, the Padres are no stranger to last-minute trade deals.
Last March, the Padres acquired starting pitcher Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox, and traded away outfielder Samuel Zavala and right-handed pitchers Drew Thorpe, Jairo Iriarte, and Steven Wilson.
The Padres are more than set up to trade Suarez, as they have a dominant bullpen with standout relievers Jason Adam and Jeremiah Estrada, among others. Estrada posted a 2.95 ERA through a full season with San Diego last season, while Adam logged a 1.01 ERA in the second half of the season with the Padres.
More news: Padres Have 'Unfinished Business' in 2025, Says Manager Mike Shildt
As of now, Suarez remains part of the Padres' bullpen. But, it would not be all that surprising to see the soon-to-be 34-year-old traded before Opening Day.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.