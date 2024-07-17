Padres' A.J. Preller's Job Could Be On the Line This Season: Report
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller has made several season-changing acquisitions already, with nearly two weeks to go before the trade deadline. He acquired Luis Arraez for a prospect package in May, signed Jurickson Profar for a bargain of $1 million in February, and in-between acquired Dylan Cease in a monumental move in light of the injuries to Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish.
Preller also rolled the dice with rookie Jackson Merrill, who was just 20 years old when spring training began. He had never played outfield as a professional or appeared in a game above Double-A. Tuesday, Merrill participated in his first All-Star Game less than four months into his career. Profar was named an All-Star starter, too.
Preller has the Padres set up to make a run for one of the National League's three Wild Card spots. But what happens if the team falls short?
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Preller is one of three general managers across Major League Baseball who could be out of a job if his team isn't playing this postseason.
"Baseball executives are starting to believe that Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins, Padres GM A.J. Preller, and Farhan Zaidi, Giants president of baseball operations, all may have to make the playoffs to assure they keep their jobs," wrote Nightengale.
The baseball insider believes Atkins is in the most danger.
“We had a lot of turnover on this team, let’s be honest,” manager Mike Shildt said earlier this season. “Then you trim payroll significantly, you have a new manager, so there’s a lot to re-direct. I applaud him (Preller) for how he’s been able to do it on multiple levels.
“To see him and his staff constantly looking to explore every option at all times, it’s impressive.”