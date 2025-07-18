Padres Activate Gavin Sheets, Option Catcher Ahead of Friday's Game vs. Nationals
The San Diego Padres made a roster move ahead of their return from the All-Star break Friday, reinstating Gavin Sheets from the Paternity List while optioning catcher Luis Campusano to Triple-A El Paso.
The Padres moved Sheets to the Paternity List Sunday ahead of their final game before the All-Star break, and brought up Campusano to replace him for the game. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, and is still yet to record a hit for the Friars this season through 10 games.
Campusano has ripped up the minor leagues this season, but is yet to get it going at the major league level. He has an OPS north of 1.000 in Triple-A this season, and will likely get an extended shot in the MLB if he continues to produce offensively, as Padres catchers have especially struggled to generate offense this season.
More news:Padres Reliever Says Surprise Pitcher Has Been Best Lefty in National League
The Friars will be happy to have Sheets back, as he is currently has the second most RBIs on the team and they have struggled for runs over the last few weeks. In 12 games this month, the Padres have scored five or more runs just twice, and scored just one run without Sheets against the Philadelphia Phillies last Sunday.
The 29-year-old is currently on track to break all of his previous career-highs, and has cemented his spot in the Padres lineup after they signed him to a minor league contract before the season. Sheets currently has the third-highest OPS on the team, only trailing All-Stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.
More news: Padres All-Star Calls Clayton Kershaw 'The Best in The Game'
The Padres face a 10-game road trip upon their return from the All-Star break, which begins against the Washington Nationals on Friday at 3:45 p.m. PT. They'll look to extend their lead in the NL Wild Card, where they are currently 0.5 games ahead of the division rival San Francisco Giants.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.