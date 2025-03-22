Padres Add Cy Young Winner, San Diego Legend to Organization
Jake Peavy is returning to where it all began. The four-time San Diego Padres’ Pitcher of the Year will take on the role of a Special Assistant to the Padres’ CEO, Erik Greupner announced on Thursday.
In his new role, Peavy will contribute to multiple departments within the Padres’ organization and be an ambassador for the San Diego community and Padres fans. Peavy will also continue his role as an analyst on MLB Network.
"I'm incredibly appreciative of this opportunity to reunite with my Padres family," said Peavy in the Padres press release. "San Diego has always held a special place in my heart."
"I'm a Padre through and through — from the moment I was drafted by the team until this very day, and I can't wait to work alongside this talented group and contribute in any way I can to the success of this great organization," Peavy added.
Although it has been nearly two decades since Peavy represented the Padres as a baseball player, his contributions to the franchise have not been forgotten.
Peavy, who the Padres drafted as the No. 472 overall pick in the fifth round of the 1999 MLB draft, developed into a superstar pitcher for San Diego.
In addition to four Padres’ Pitcher of the Year awards, the three-time All-Star won the 2007 National League Cy Young Award. He posted a 2.54 ERA and threw a career-high 240 strikeouts across a career-high 223.1 innings that season.
Peavy led the National League in strikeouts in 2005 and 2007. He ranked second in the league in strikeouts in 2006, which was the same year he won the Padres Chairman’s Award.
The Padres inducted Peavy into the franchise’s Hall of Fame in 2023.
After seven and half seasons, San Diego traded Peavy to the Chicago White Sox at the 2009 trade deadline in exchange for four pitchers. He won his first AL Gold Glove Award in 2012 with Chicago.
Peavy went on to win back-to-back World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox (2013) and San Francisco Giants (2014) before retiring from MLB in 2016.
Now, Peavy will go back to San Diego for the 2025 season to start a new chapter of his life as a Special Assistant in the Padres' organization.
