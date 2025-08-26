Padres All-Star Addition Was Shocked to Be Traded to San Diego
San Diego Padres designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn was one of the more surprising additions made at the MLB trade deadline.
The Padres landed him and outfielder Ramon Laureano from the Baltimore Orioles, giving up a whopping six prospects to make deal happen.
It was one of many moves done by San Diego to improve the roster ahead of the season's stretch run.
According to new reporting from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, O'Hearn was not expecting the Padres to be the team he landed with.
"O’Hearn thought he would be traded to one of four teams — Boston, Milwaukee, Texas or Houston," Rosenthal wrote in a story for the Athletic.
"He actually asked Orioles GM Mike Elias if he could be sent to one of the Texas teams so he could be closer to his home in Dallas, but knew his request carried only so much weight.
"O’Hearn said lefty DL Hall and other players with the Brewers texted him, saying, 'Hey, we put in a good offer for you.' So, on the eve of the deadline, he chose to remain in Baltimore rather than fly with the Orioles to Chicago."
As an All-Star impending free agent, the Orioles clearly thought that they would rather get some assets back for O'Hearn rather than have him walk away in free agency.
“There were so many rumors,” O’Hearn told Rosenthal. “I was thinking it could be Boston. Boston was right up the street. Why am I going to fly to Chicago? I was just like screw it, I’ll stay here.”
In the end, O'Hearn said he is happy to play whatever role the Padres need him to play.
The lefty slugger offers strong hitting against both right- and left-handed pitching, and has a good amount of pop in his bat.
This season, he is hitting .279/.372/.462 with 16 home runs and 53 RBIs. His run creation is at the top of the league with a 133 wRC+. His WAR is at a career high of 2.8.
O'Hearn is having an amazing season. Come October, he will likely figure with the team regularly as a designated hitter or first baseman.
