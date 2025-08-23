Padres Hall of Famer Made Huge Impact on Mason Miller Before He Came to San Diego
San Diego Padres reliever Mason Miller broke onto the scene as a dominant closer for the Athletics in 2024, however he hasn't been perfect.
Miller began his career with the A's as a starter, but moved to the bullpen after just six starts following a forearm injury which kept him out for four months. He moved into the closer role in 2024, and converted all of his first 11 save opportunities.
The 12th, however, didn't go according to plan. Miller came in for the bottom of the ninth against the Tampa Bay Rays and promptly dispatched Jonny DeLuca, however gave up a game-tying bomb to the next batter, Jose Siri. The A's went on to lose the game in extra innings.
More news: Padres' Jackson Merrill Provides Update on Status for Huge Dodgers Series
A's manager and former Padre Mark Kotsay turned Miller towards his former teammate, Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman, to help the young closer deal with his failure.
"That's one of the best closers of all time, his number's up there in the stadium I call home now," Miller said. "It was pretty cool getting to talk with him. ...As a young closer that was learning what it takes to succeed, and sometimes that's through failure, just [Hoffman’s] willingness to take the time to talk to me, felt really cool. Because it was a feeling I hadn't really felt before."
Hoffman has the second most saves in MLB history with 601, and played 16 seasons for the Padres. He also blew 76 saves during his career, and knew exactly what it took to get the young closer to bounce back, though he also believes Miller played a big part in that himself.
"There really wasn't much I added," Hoffman said. "He had a really good handle already. It was just little things like that -- like mindset. ... He's super mature. He's very aware of who he is."
Since joining the Padres, Miller has made eight appearances and has a 2.25 ERA. The Padres will hope Miller can continue to grow and play a huge part in the organization for years to come. The Padres will face the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, and will likely need Miller to feature in high-leverage situations.
The Dodgers lead the Padres by a game in the NL West, and will begin their final series of the season Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
