Padres All-Star Castoff Proving San Diego Made Mistake Giving Up On Him
A former San Diego Padres pitcher has found new life in his career after being given another stop in Major League Baseball and making the most out of it.
Drew Pomeranz, who is set to turn 37 this year, was all but retired last summer, mowing his lawn and playing golf until the Seattle Mariners offered him a chance to come back to professional baseball on a minor league contract in November, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported.
Pomeranz started off with Triple-A Tacoma, though he felt like he deserved a chance at the majors after a couple of outings.
He had an upward-mobility clause in his contract that meant Pomeranz had to be promoted by the Mariners or traded to a team that would send him to the majors, per Nightengale.
It was the Chicago Cubs that offered him the opportunity to play in the big leagues, and this season, he has been great so far.
“When I pitched in my first game back," Pomeranz told USA TODAY Sports, “you wouldn’t believe how many text messages I got from people saying, 'Is that you? I thought you retired.’ It’s been pretty surreal being back.
“You have such a different perspective when something is taken away from you. There are so many times I thought this day would never happen again.
"I basically retired last year. I would get so close to being back in the big leagues, but then I’d get knocked down again. It sucks. You start to count out yourself out, to be honest."
Pomeranz last pitched in MLB with the Padres for two seasons, the last of which was 2021. He is averaging 93.1 mpg on his fastball.
He has pitched 11 innings in his return season, allowing no runs and only four hits with 12 strikeouts.
Pomeranz has been better than replacement level this season, proving that he still has what it takes to pitch in the big leagues.
His expected ERA is 4.50, which could signal that his current level is not sustainable, but regardless of what happens next, it is already a remarkable comeback story for a veteran who was left on the outside looking in.
More Padres news:
Padres' Yu Darvish May Not Return Soon After All: Report
Yu Darvish Not With Padres in Toronto Despite Plan For Him to Join Team
Padres All-Star Expected to Opt Out, Head to Free Agency: Report
Former Padres All-Star Says 'I Feel Like It's Not a Team Anymore'
Padres' Michael King Scratched From Saturday's Game vs Braves With Injury
For more Padres news, rumors, and updates, head over to Padres on SI.