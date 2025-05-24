Padres All-Star Expected to Opt Out, Head to Free Agency: Report
The Athletic's Jim Bowden expects San Diego Padres All-Star closer Robert Suarez to opt out of his player option and explore the free agency market after the 2025 season.
Suarez leads the National League with 16 saves this season, posting a 2.57 ERA and fanning 22 batters in 20 innings pitched. Suarez's ERA sat below 1.00 until May 12, when he gave up five runs against the Los Angeles Angels.
Suarez is in the third year of his five-year, $46 million contract with the Friars. He is able to opt out of the final two years and $16 million of his contract. Spotrac values Suarez at $11.8 million a year, for a three-year, $35.4 million contract. That would be the seventh largest contract for a relief pitcher in MLB. He currently holds the fifth largest contract among relievers in the MLB, but would make less annually.
The right-hander has spent all of his four MLB seasons with the Padres, making 156 appearances while keeping his ERA under 3.00. He has 18 wins and eight losses in a Padres shirt, and has 53 saves over the last two seasons.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed Suarez as a potential trade candidate for the 2025 season due to his contractual status.
"Jason Adam has closing experience from his time in Tampa Bay and a scintillating 0.99 ERA in 45.2 IP for the Padres," said Miller. "He could be the guy moving forward. Adrián Morejón is also an option, with a 1.56 ERA this season and a few saves under his belt.
"And if they can make a major upgrade in left field and/or address the lack of a reliable No. 4 (let alone No. 5) starter, the risk of shaking up a top-notch bullpen could be worth the reward."
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.