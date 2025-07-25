Padres All-Star Doesn't Want to Be Traded as Deadline Nears
San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth became the Padres' all-time leader in starts at second base on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, however his name is circling around the rumor mill as the trade deadline nears.
The Padres are in a tricky spot as July 31 approaches, as they may need to part with some bigger names to bring in a haul which can propel them to October.
“Interest is interest, right?” Cronenworth said. “You try not to (pay attention). Obviously, you’re gonna see it and you’re gonna hear about it. But you try not to.”
Cronenworth's value comes in the form of his contract — with which he will earn about $12.3 million annually through 2030 — and his ability to hit in a position which is ordinarily considered defense-leaning. Cronenworth has hit above league average in four of his six MLB seasons, and batted just below that last season with a 99 OPS+.
The 31-year-old has only ever played for the Friars in MLB after coming from the Tampa Bay Rays organization via trade in 2019.
“...hopefully I have the opportunity to play my entire career for one team," Cronenworth said. "That doesn’t happen too often. It’s pretty cool. It would be super special.”
Whether or not the Padres will part with their All-Star second baseman is yet to be seen, however they don't have much depth as far as middle infielders go so they may command a hefty return for him.
Cronenworth will be a big part of the Padres' charge for a postseason spot, as he is a confident and proven bat at the end of the lineup. The Padres will rely on him to come through and turn the lineup over as they face off against the Cards in their second game of a four-game series on Friday at 4:15 p.m. PT.
