Former Padres Coach Could Take Over NL Rival Next Season
In 2018, former San Diego Padres utility player Wil Myers told MLB.com that his favorite teammate was Skip Schumaker, "and I only had him for half of Spring Training."
The same popularity that endeared Schumaker to teammates as a player could help him return to MLB's managerial ranks.
Schumaker retired as a player in March 2016 after landing an invitation to spring training with the Padres. He immediately became an assistant to baseball operations and player development under A.J. Preller. Two years later, Schumaker was named the Padres' first base coach under manager Andy Green.
In 2020, the Padres elevated Schumaker to associate manager and kept him in that role under manager Jayce Tingler for two seasons. Finally, in October 2022, Schumaker got his first manager's job in Miami. The next year, he was named the National League Manager of the Year.
But things soured for Schumaker when the Marlins and general manager Kim Ng parted ways. Schumaker was reportedly upset about the departure of Ng, who hired him and left the team after owner Bruce Sherman informed her she would report to a new president of baseball operations. He joined the Texas Rangers as a senior advisor in Nov. 2024.
Schumaker, 45, is now a candidate to replace Brian Snitker as Atlanta’s manager when he retires after the season, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Nightengale also linked former Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss to the Braves' managerial job.
Schumaker could be a candidate to succeed Bruce Bochy as the Rangers' manager. Bochy, 70, has not announced his intentions to manage beyond this season.
As a player, Schumaker saw action in 1,149 games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2005-12), Los Angeles Dodgers (2013), and Cincinnati Reds (2014-15). He went 0-for-8 in three games in his only spring training with the Padres.
Schumaker said in a 2021 interview he wasn't ready to manage an MLB team when the Padres granted him permission to interview with the New York Mets, a job that ultimately went to Luis Rojas.
"I needed to be in the seat I am now (with the Padres) to watch the game, and navigate through a game like I was a manager, and if I was going to manage how would I do certain things inside the clubhouse; relationships with the players and staff; and then navigating through a game," Schumaker said at the time. "I really needed to be in this seat as a bench coach or associate manager ... because I learned a lot."
Now that he's a Manager of the Year Award winner, and has postseason experience from his time in Miami, Schumaker is a strong candidate for any managerial vacancy that arises.
