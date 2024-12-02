Padres All-Star Free Agent Linked to AL Contender
Jurickson Profar continues to be linked to teams other than the San Diego Padres which should make the Friars nervous, especially if they don't sign outfielder Juan Soto.
Free agency is nothing new for Profar but being an All-Star while entering free agency is.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com connected Profar with the Kansas City Royals as recent as Nov. 25.
"Kansas City made some impactful signings last winter (Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, in particular) that helped the Royals return to the postseason for the first time since their 2015 World Series title run," Feinsand said. "But the outfield lacked production, ranking 14th in the AL in home runs and 13th in OPS as a unit. Profar is coming off a career year after helping pace a 93-win Padres team."
Despite the reports about Kansas City, the last anyone heard from Profar he was still hoping to remain in sunny Southern California and with the San Diego Padres.
"I want to be here," Profar said after the Padres were eliminated in the National League Divison Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. "This team, I think they have all the things to win a World Series. Mike Shildt built a beautiful thing here. Hopefully I'm part of it."
Profar and the Padres have been a perfect pair. Over parts of five seasons with San Diego, he has recorded a .753 OPS. In 2024, Profar achieved a career-best .839 OPS. Across seven seasons with other teams, Profar's performance has not approached the same level of production.
In San Diego, however, he has been a key contributor to three playoff teams. The Padres also credit their late-season turnaround in 2023 — after a difficult start — to claiming Profar following his early struggles with the Rockies.
Profar can feel the love in San Diego and believes that has a lot to do with his performance on the field and his attitude in the clubhouse.
"Yes, I feel [the love]," Profar said. "I feel terrible that we let those people down. I want to win something. I want to win a World Series for San Diego. But free agency is … you never know. I've learned that the last two years."
Profar is likely to seek a substantial raise after a strong season, where he delivered a .280/.380/.459 slash line with 24 home runs. The Padres currently lack a clear replacement for left field and it's tough to imagine the outfield without him.