Padres' Jurickson Profar Unlocks Lucrative Bonus, Another on Horizon
Jurickson Profar is having a career year for the San Diego Padres.
The man who signed a one-year, $1 million deal before the season set new career highs for home runs (21) and RBIs (79) in a season after hitting a home run on Sunday.
A 95-mph sinker stayed waist-high, and Profar crushed it to right field on a 106-mph line drive, igniting a frenzy among the sellout crowd of 41,870.
As the ball sailed over the wall, Profar took a few steps up the first-base line and flipped his bat high into the blue sky. He paused his jog just before reaching first base, turning to the home dugout as if inviting his teammates to join him in yet another thrilling finish.
Entering Monday, Profar continued to lead the league with a .386 on-base percentage because of his 135 hits (five shy of his career high), 58 walks and a career-high and league-leading 15 hit-by-pitches.
Another box was checked on his list for 2024: his 550th plate appearance of the season. With it, Profar earned a $250,000 bonus Tuesday. His next bonus will be unlocked at 600 plate appearances, when he would earn the final $300,000 and reach the maximum $1.5 million in escalators on the one-year contract he signed in February. That is in addition to Profar's $1 million base salary.
When the Padres brought Profar back, they needed a veteran presence in the outfield. He is also a respected clubhouse presence who commands respect from his teammates based on how he carries himself on and off the field.
“He’s a pro,” said manager Mike Shildt, dusting off his pun game. “He’s a guy we’re familiar with, very popular in the clubhouse, a good player, switch-hitter, versatile. ... A good glue guy to have back.”
Profar hit .242/.321/.368 over 125 games last season, primarily with the Rockies. However, after being claimed by San Diego following his release from Colorado, he posted a .776 OPS in the final stretch of the season.
Over his 10 big league seasons, including parts of four with San Diego, Profar has compiled a .238/.322/.383 slash line with 87 home runs. He was a starter and key contributor to the Padres' playoff teams in 2020 and 2022.
According to Baseball Reference, Profar's single-season earnings topped out at $8 million in 2022. Not only is he inching closer to that number this season, he's poised to make even more next year in free agency.