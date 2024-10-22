Padres Free Agent Jurickson Profar on San Diego: 'I Want to Be Here'
When the San Diego Padres re-signed outfielder Jurickson Profar last offseason, he was a free agent that had drawn little interest from the market. The Padres were able to secure him on a one-year deal right before the start of spring training, guaranteeing just $1 million to the veteran.
Profar had previously joined the Padres toward the end of the 2023 season, signing a minor league contract with the team after he was released by the Colorado Rockies. Profar closed out the year with the Padres, but after the season, became a free agent. He had additionally played for the Padres from 2020-22.
Though Profar had over 10 years of experience before re-joining the Padres this season, he had seen limited success over his career and primarily served as a role player for different teams. In 2024, Profar recorded the best season of his career with the Padres.
During the 2024 season, Profar was one of the league's top breakout players. He hit a career-high .280, slashing .280/.380/.459 with a .839 OPS. He recorded career-highs in nearly every statistic, playing a career-high 158 games and notching 158 hits, 94 runs, 24 home runs, and 85 RBIs. Through July, Profar was even hitting above .300, and was at one point among the league leaders in MLB. To top if off, Profar made the first All-Star Game of his MLB career.
Along with Profar, the Padres put in one of the best seasons in franchise history. Though they fell short and lost during the National League Division Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres surpassed expectations and became a top playoff team heading into the postseason.
After the best campaign of his career, Profar wants to remain in San Diego with the Padres and build off what the team accomplished this season.
"I want to be here," Profar said, via AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. "This team, I think they have all the things to win a World Series. [Manager] Mike Shildt built a beautiful thing here. Hopefully, I'm part of it."
Profar is set to become a free agent this offseason, and is one of several free agents the Padres will have to make a decision on. Profar will cost significantly more than his affordable $1 million deal, but the question will be if the two sides can agree to a deal that will keep him a Padre.