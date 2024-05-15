Padres' All-Star Joe Musgrove Provides Injury Update as Return Nears
San Diego Padres All-Star starting pitcher Joe Musgrove feels much better as he's recovering from inflammation in his right elbow. In a recent interview with the media, including the San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders, Musgrove said he felt good in his recent Monday bullpen session.
"I feel really good today," Musgrove said. "The stuff was coming out really good yesterday. Didn't spin very much, but we're going to do that tomorrow. I was spinning balls in catch, but we didn't throw any off the mound. Yeah, it went really well."
Musgrove threw a "light" bullpen session on Monday and completed his first since joining the 15-day injured list May 5. Musgrove is eligible to come off the IL on Friday. However, returning on Sunday — when Randy Vásquez would start next — keeps the rest of the rotation on turn. If Musgrove looks excellent in his Wednesday session, he could return in the upcoming series against the National League powerhouse Atlanta Braves.
Musgrove has had a poor start to the season. In eight starts thus far, he's 3-3 with a 6.37 ERA, a 61 ERA+, and a 1.51 WHIP in 41 innings. The 31-year-old suffered from a shoulder injury last year that ended his season prematurely in July. Combined with a weight room accident in spring training that left him with a broken toe, Musgrove was limited to just 17 starts and 101.1 innings in 2023.
So far, it's been more of the same on the injury front for Musgrove. Nonetheless, the one-time All-Star is trending in the right direction. This is the right-handed pitcher's fourth season as a Friar.