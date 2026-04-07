Latest Mason Miller Development Makes Padres Star Downright Unfair

San Diego Padres star Mason Miller is already the best closer in baseball, but the latest development he's made is downright unfair to opponents.

Miller has added a changeup to his arsenal. The pitch is still a work in progress as he threw just 22 last season, but he's starting to utilize his changeup early this season.

“You’re not going to feel comfortable in the game unless you do it,” Miller said to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders.

“Time and place for it. If the matchup’s good, I’m not afraid to throw it.”

He certainly isn't as he used the changeup against Boston Red Sox pinch-hitter Masataka Yoshida in the Padres' 3-2 win on Saturday. Miller had a 1-2-3 ninth inning at Fenway Park over the weekend.

Miller already boasts a 104 mph four-seam fastball and an elite slider, but now he's adding a third weapon as yet another putaway pitch.

“That’s the idea,” Miller said.

A 95.2 mph changeup is simply mind-boggling considering that's faster than many pitchers throw a fastball.

Manager Craig Stammen believes the third pitch in Miller's arsenal could be especially useful against left-handed hitters.

“He’s got an electric fastball and slider, and now he’s breaking out a changeup,” Stammen said. “It talks to, great players want to get better. They want to keep getting better. He’s added that to his repertoire, and maybe that gives him a little bit more of an advantage against left-handed hitting.”

Mason Miller On Brink of Making Padres Franchise History

Miller is on the brink of making franchise history as he is just eight innings away from tying the record for the longest scoreless streak in team history.

The right-hander hasn't allowed a run in his last 25.2 innings, which is the the longest active scoreless streak in the big leagues.

Moreover, Miller hasn't allowed a run since Aug. 5, 2025, which marked his second appearance with the Padres after they acquired him from the Athletics in the deal of the deadline last year.

What's perhaps even crazier is if you include the 2025 playoffs and 2026 World Baseball Classic in March, the right-hander has tossed 32.1 straight scoreless innings.

The Padres bullpen was considered one of the best in baseball before the trade deadline, given they made MLB history by sending three relievers to the All-Star Game in July. Then, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller acquired Miller, the crown jewel of the relief market.

The Padres bullpen is off to a strong start, and All-Star reliever Jason Adam is expected to return from the injured list soon, too. Miller and Adam in the backend of the bullpen should be a lights-out duo.

Last season, Miller used his changeup only 2.3% of the time. Now, he's looking to make it a slightly more regular weapon.

Watch out MLB hitters: Miller is only getting better in his first full season with the Padres.

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