Padres All-Star Sought Out Clayton Kershaw Autographed Jersey During Dodgers Series
When a legend nears the end of his storied career, he suddenly gets an influx of requests for his jersey from opponents.
That has certainly been the case for future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, who announced his retirement from MLB on Thursday after an 18-season career, all with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Even before Kershaw announced his retirement, San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove — who has missed this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery — knew he had to shoot his shot and ask Kershaw for a jersey.
Usually, according to reporting from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Musgrove would reserve his jersey requests for former teammates. This time, it was for a longtime division rival in Kershaw.
"This is the first that I've sent one over in admiration for what someone has done for the game," Musgrove said. "I know he's flooded with them now, and it might seem like a lot, but he's made a big impact on this game — not only as a player, but for the way he handles himself."
Musgrove made his request during the Padres' mid-June series against the Dodgers. While it is unlikely, Musgrove could theoretically face off against Kershaw once more before the season's end.
The Padres are currently slated for the fifth seed in the MLB playoffs and the Dodgers would be the third seed if the season ended today. In order for the two division foes to face each other in the playoffs, it would have to be in the NLCS with a World Series appearance on the line.
Additionally, Musgrave has some progress to make from a health standpoint before he can be considered a viable option for the Padres. While the team's primary focus is on Musgrove's ability to enter 2026 spring training full healthy, Musgrove said recently that he is still hoping to contribute in the 2025 postseason.
"There are a lot of things going against me," Musgrove said. "... It's going to be a matter of us going far enough and me getting sharp enough."
First, the Padres need to clinch a spot in the postseason. While their chances of making it to the Wild Card round are nearly 100 percent, the team has struggled in September with an 8-10 record.
