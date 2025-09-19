Padres Pitcher Not Happy With Mike Shildt's Decision in Loss to Mets
The San Diego Padres had a disappointing end to their trip to New York, falling to the Mets, 6-1, Thursday night. They failed to gain ground on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, and sit three games back. In the Wild Card race, the Padres have a four-game cushion over the Mets.
Randy Vasquez got the start for the Padres, but his time on the mound was short-lived. With just one out in the third inning and the Mets holding onto a 2-1 lead, Padres manager Mike Shildt yanked Vasquez after he walked Pete Alonso.
Wandy Peralta entered the game in relief, immediately giving up a three-run home run to put the Padres in a 5-1 hole, one they would not climb out of.
Shildt said he thought putting in the lefty Peralta would benefit the Padres.
“It’s a lineup more conducive to lefties,” Shildt told reporters after the game. “We trust Randy. We’re in the third. We’ve already hit in the third, obviously. We’re down 2-1. We’ve got (runners on) first and third. And there’s always that spot. There are multiple spots in the game that you want to make sure you keep it where it is. We know that they’ve got their back-end (bullpen) guys fully rested. We know their starter is going to be on a shorter leash. At that point, it’s about the best matchup to get out of the inning with keeping it where it’s at.”
Regardless of Shildt's reasoning, Vasquez was surprised when he got pulled after throwing just 48 pitches.
“I didn’t really expect to go just three innings today,” Vasquez said. “I really wanted to take care of the bullpen as much as possible. I wanted to go longer than I did. But, you know, that’s just a decision by the manager, and that’s how long he allowed me to go out there.”
In hindsight, Shildt might have approached the situation differently. However, the numbers suggested that Peralta gave Brandon Nimmo a tough matchup.
Unfortunately for the Padres, numbers sometimes lie.
"Clearly, the worst-case scenario is what happened," Shilt said. “But going out, I’m thinking, ‘OK, just hit it at somebody.’ … At that moment it’s like, ‘What’s the best chance to get out of this with no damage and what’s the best chance to get us limited damage?’ And we got a super-high, I mean just a really good, jumps off the page match-up for a groundball, and he got a swing and put it out of the ballpark. Give [Nimmo] credit.”
