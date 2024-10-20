Padres Already Had Extension Talks With Standout Rookie Jackson Merrill
The San Diego Padres reportedly held contract extension talks with star rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill prior to the start of the 2024 season, before Merrill even played his first MLB game. The Padres and Merrill could not come to a longterm deal at the time, and Merrill is now a candidate to receive an extension this offseason, via Dennis Lin of The Athletic.
Merrill previously signed with the Padres after San Diego drafted him No. 27 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, signing with the club for a $1.8 million bonus.
During a memorable rookie campaign, Merrill became one of three players over the last 50 years to debut at center field on Opening Day before turning 21 years old. He did this even after just switching from shortstop to the outfield over the offseason. Despite his age and inexperience at center field, Merrill often played like a seasoned veteran from the Padres, and undoubtedly helped the team return to the playoffs.
Merrill slashed .292/.326/.500 for 162 hits, 77 runs, 24 home runs, and 90 RBIs throughout his rookie campaign. He finished the season second on the Padres in hits, runs, home runs, RBIs, and stolen bases. He even led the Padres in doubles and triples.
Merrill's rookie season was not just great, but historic. He became the first Padres rookie to make the MLB All-Star Game, and part of a group that saw all three outfielders named to the All-Star team. Merrill would also go on to break the Padres' franchise rookie RBI record.
The rookie won the National League Rookie of the Month award in both June and August, after hitting above .300 with at least 20 RBIs in each month. Merrill came up clutch as well both months. In August, he became the first player in MLB history to hit four game-tying home runs in the eighth inning or later in a span of 50 days. He did it in just 12 days, per Opta Stats. His play has made him a strong contender to win the NL Rookie of the Year award.
Merrill later made his postseason debut in October, hitting .250 with six hits, four runs, one home run, and five RBIs over seven postseason games. He recorded his first career postseason home run in Game 2 of the NL Division Series.
The future looks bright for Merrill and this potenital raise is well deserved.