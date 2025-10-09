Inside The Padres

Padres Announce Signing of Pitcher Days After Being Eliminated From Playoffs

Aaron Coloma

May 24, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres hats in the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres announced that they've agreed to terms with Taiwanese right-handed pitcher Lan-Hong Su on Thursday.

The right-hander is fresh off of a strong showing at the U-18 Baseball World Cup, where he made five relief appearances for Chinese Taipei. Su pitched 7.1 innings and struck out 14 batters, allowing just two runs for an ERA of 1.91.

Chinese Taipei made it to the Bronze Medal Game with Su's help, and beat South Korea to claim third place in the tournament. Su pitched 1.1 innings in the Bronze Medal Game, not allowing a base runner and getting through his outing in just nine pitches. He received a win for the outing.

The Padres splashed on the 18-year-old right-hander, signing him to a deal worth $750,000 to $800,000, per UDN.

The Padres are off to a strong start in rebuilding their fam system following an active trade deadline. The Padres shipped off 11 prospects at the deadline — including seven prospects who were listed in their Top 30 — and acquired stars from across MLB.

Their efforts didn't quite pay off, as they fell short of the top spot in the NL West yet again and lost in the Wild Card round to the Chicago Cubs.

The Padres still have plenty of budget remaining to make signings during the international period, which ends Dec. 15. They have $2.1 million remaining to make signings over the next couple months, per Francys Romero.

