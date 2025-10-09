Padres' Joe Musgrove Provides Injury Update After Missing Entire 2025 Season
More than a year has passed since Joe Musgrove last appeared on a mound in a professional game. The Padres' right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery on Oct. 11, 2024, a procedure that rendered him unavailable for last year's postseason run and all of 2025, as well.
Until the Padres were eliminated in Game 3 of their National League Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs last week, Musgrove held out hope for returning this month — despite the fact that he hasn't appeared in a minor league rehab game this year.
In September, Musgrove said (via Dennis Lin of The Athletic) that he had a "tendonitis-type feeling" in his arm that slowed down his throwing progression, delaying his ability to ramp up.
In theory, the only thing Musgrove has to "ramp up" for now is the 2026 season. In practice, the pitcher might have another target in mind.
“We’ll have to re-map everything out, plan for spring training being my return,” Musgrove said, via AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. “There’s the possibility of throwing some winter ball in the offseason, just to see how it feels, get some live looks. But I don’t have a good idea.”
Tommy John surgery typically involves a rehabilitation process of 12 to 18 months. Musgrove, 32, might be expected to need the full amount of recovery time by virtue of his age.
Musgrove didn't use age as an excuse for delaying his return, however.
“Mentally,” he said in July, “I’m trying not to be so committed to, like, ‘Oh, I feel great. I’m gonna be back early,’. Because there are a lot of things that could go wrong between now and then. But I feel like I’m working with the intent and the mindset of pushing a little bit. If I want to pitch this year, there’s not many more setbacks or time off I can afford to miss. So that’s in the back of my mind.”
With Dylan Cease headed for free agency, Musgrove is expected to be a key member of a starting rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Nick Pivetta, and Randy Vasquez. Michael King's contract includes a mutual option for 2026, which the right-hander will almost certainly decline in hopes of a bigger payday.
Musgrove is 66-62 with a 3.73 ERA in 206 career games with the Padres (2021-24), Pittsburgh Pirates (2018-20) and Houston Astros (2016-17). Since signing a five-year, $100 million contract with the Padres, the El Cajon native is 37-24 with a 3.20 ERA. He made his first National League All-Star team in 2022.
