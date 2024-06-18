Padres at Phillies: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More
Injuries will keep two of the Padres' best players out of the lineup for Game 2 of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., who's dealing with an injured quad, and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim are out of the starting lineup as the Padres look to snap a four-game losing streak. Michael King will take the mound opposite Aaron Nola, as the Phillies look to extend the National League's best record (48-24).
Here's what else you need to know about the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres +140 / Phillies -166
• Over/under: 8.5
Predictions
Given the Phillies' dominant 28-10 home record, the Padres' four-game losing streak, and the absence of Tatis and Kim, the outlook heavily favors Philadelphia. Michael King (5-4, 3.58 ERA) will start for San Diego, while Aaron Nola (8-3, 3.58 ERA) will take the mound for Philadelphia. Despite Nola's rough outing against Boston, he has been reliable all season. Conversely, King has been steady, allowing two earned runs or fewer in his last four starts. Edge goes to the Phillies in a low-scoring game.
More
• Since May 4, King has pitched at least 5.0 innings in each start, registering a commendable 2.49 ERA during this span.
• The Padres' eight-game road losing streak is their longest since 2019.
• The Padres are hitting just .203 against Phillies' pitching this season and have managed a mere .227 on-base percentage.
• Monday, the Padres went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, continuing a concerning trend of a .174 batting average in such situations since June 12.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.