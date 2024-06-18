Injury Will Keep Fernando Tatis Jr Out of Padres' Lineup vs Phillies
For the first time this season, the Padres won't pencil Fernando Tatis Jr. into their starting lineup.
The Padres will send veteran David Peralta to right field in the second game of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies instead. According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis Jr. has been nursing a quad injury.
Acee reports that Tatis hasn't talked about the injury, but has "received treatment, limped after some hard runs in the field or on the bases, and had his upper leg wrapped after virtually every game."
Ha-Seong Kim is also out of the Padres' starting lineup as the team looks to end a four-game losing streak. Tyler Wade will start at shortstop instead.
“You pick your spots,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday, via the Union-Tribune. “We’re in the third consecutive 13-game stretch. I don’t like to give those guys days off at home. A lot of our fans go to see Fernando and Kimmy play. Today just felt like the right day for them. They’ve more than earned it.”
Tatis has been among the team's hottest hitters lately. After a rough start to the season, he is slashing .304/.368/.482 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and four stolen bases in 42 games since May 3.