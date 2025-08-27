Padres Beat Out NL Powerhouse in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal For All-Star
The pathway from a trade idea to an actual transaction, approved by Major League Baseball, resulting in one or more players changing uniforms, is often long and arduous. Often, the public never learns about the trades that were never consummated.
More news: Padres Receive 'A+' in Trade Deadline Re-Grade
Here's what we know: on July 31, the Padres traded Boston Bateman, Tyson Neighbors, Tanner Smith, Cobb Hightower, Brandon Butterworth and Victor Figueroa to the Baltimore Orioles for Ryan O'Hearn, Ramon Laureano, and cash.
We don't know what other teams interested in O'Hearn or Laureano were offering the Orioles in return. But there was enough interest in O'Hearn from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, that pitcher DL Hall and other players with the Brewers texted O'Hearn “Hey, we put in a good offer for you.”
Critically, those texts arrived before O'Hearn received official confirmation of the trade. As a result, Rosenthal reported he chose to remain in Baltimore rather than fly with the Orioles to Chicago in advance of their game at Wrigley Field on Aug. 1.
Right-hander Charlie Morton, who ultimately was traded to Detroit, also stayed back, according to the report.
More news: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Practiced Home Run Robberies When He Was 10 Years Old
Likely, O'Hearn decided not to fly with his teammates because the Orioles' front office assured him one deal or another would be consummated. What were the Brewers offering? The answer might be lost to history.
In any event, O'Hearn is a Padre now. Limited mostly to a reserve role in his first 12 games after the trade, O'Hearn hit .172 (5 for 29) with one home run. Since he was moved into the starting lineup Aug. 17, O'Hearn is 10 for 30 (.333) with two home runs through Monday.
After a somewhat rocky transition, O'Hearn appears to be picking up where he left off in Baltimore. He was chosen to the American League All-Star team for the first time in July. The eight-year veteran slashed .283/.374/.463 this season as an Oriole.
Considering the precarious nature of the National League standings, it isn't a stretch to say that the difference between O'Hearn being a Padre or a Brewer has enormous postseason implications.
The six-team field is mostly set, with only the Cincinnati Reds (2.5 games behind the New York Mets for the final Wild Card berth through Monday) entertaining a chance of joining the playoff picture.
The order of seeding remains to be determined. Milwaukee is 82-50 through Monday, 5.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL's top seed. The Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers have changed places in the West division standings four times this month.
One player can easily determine whether a team begins October on the road or at home, as a Wild Card or a division winner. AJ Preller's offer to the Orioles for O'Hearn and Laureano might prove to be as consequential as it was aggressive.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.