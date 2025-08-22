Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Practiced Home Run Robberies When He Was 10 Years Old
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. shared a story about trying to learn how to rob home runs as a child following his spectacular play on Wednesday.
Tatis made a spectacular leaping grab to rob San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers of a home run in the bottom of the first inning at Petco Park on Wednesday, his third of the year.
More news: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Gets Brutally Honest: 'I Need To Get Better'
“When I was, like, 10 years old, my dad was playing with the Mets,” Tatis said. “We used to live in a small apartment on the very first floor. And the apartment … had a wall right behind (it), and I used to throw it as high as I can to hit the wall. I’m trying to make a leaping jump. Obviously, I missed like 25 of them. So I (had) to jump over the wall and try to get the ball again. But yeah, it started from there.”
Tatis said he couldn't choose which of his three robberies this season was the best, though admitted this one was good.
“I mean, all of them are up there,” he said. “Save a run, just that simple. Man, they’re all good. They’re all unique. This one was a really good one.”
Starting pitcher JP Sears seems to appreciate the catch more, as it was just his second batter faced since returning to MLB from Triple-A.
“It was maybe the best play I’ve seen this year — maybe second best I had,” said Sears. “Denzel Clarke made a really good play for me too. Those two guys out there are unreal. … I don’t know. The one tonight was probably the most athletic one when I was out there — just how high he jumped and everything. But I’m getting lucky to be on the good side of those plays.”
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Provides Latest Jackson Merrill Injury Update
The Padres are closing in on the Dodgers at the top of the NL West, and will face their divisional rivals on Friday for the first game of a three-game set at Petco Park. They'll hope to turn the tables on the Dodgers — who have won eight of 10 against the Padres this season — and knock them off of their perch at the top of the division.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.