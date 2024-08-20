Padres Bite the Bullet On Ha-Seong Kim Injured List Decision
The San Diego Padres were encouraged with the imaging results from Ha-Seong Kim's initial MRI.
On Tuesday afternoon, the club decided to bite the bullet and place him on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 19 with right shoulder inflammation.
Manager Mike Shildt told reporters on Monday there was no timeline on Kim's return.
“It is more favorable, initially,” Shildt said Monday afternoon. “But I say that with caution. … It seems to be mostly favorable. But there’s zero timeline to it, other than, (it) could always be a lot worse and initially fairly pleased what it looks like. But still gathering information.”
The injury occurred on Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies when Kim dove back into first base on a pickoff attempt. He immediately got up holding the shoulder and walked off the field without waiting for an athletic trainer.
Not placing him on the IL immediately was a positive sign for Shildt.
“It doesn’t look like there’s anything imminent that’s going to, you know, be long term,” Shildt said. “Beyond that, it’s vague for all of us.”
On Tuesday, Shildt told reporters that Kim could return before the 10 days "but there is no reason to rush it."
Tyler Wade was given the start at shortstop on Monday after coming in for Kim on Sunday. If the Gold Glove infielder misses a significant amount of time, the Padres will have to find a more permanent solution.
San Diego has multiple players who are capable of playing the position but are hesitant to say whether Xander Bogaerts will be one of them. Bogaerts, until this season, was a shortstop and played the position for 11 big league seasons.
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Jake Cronenworth could slide over. Before becoming the everyday first baseman, Cronenworth played two seasons at second base. He hasn't played short since 2021 in the minor leagues.
In a corresponding move, infielder Matt Batten was recalled from Triple-A. The move is his sixth transaction this season. He was optioned to El Paso on April 26 and hasn't been back until now.
Batten has only appeared in one game for the Padres this season and was 1-for-3 with a triple. In 99 games with El Paso, he is batting .247 with 22 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 66 runs batted in and 65 runs scored.