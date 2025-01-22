Padres Catcher Announces Sudden Retirement, Will Join Coaching Staff
Former San Diego Padres catcher Kevin Plawecki has called it a career and joined the organization as a minor league player development coach.
"There comes a time where all good things must come to an end," Plawecki wrote in an Instagram post Saturday. "As a player, it’s time for me to move on. I’ve been blessed to play this game my whole life including the last 13 years professionally. I cannot thank every team enough for the opportunities to wear their uniforms. I did not take it for granted."
"Every step of the way, I’ve tried my best to stay true to myself and over the years I’ve been blessed to be around the best teammates, coaches, trainers, clubbies, agents, and fans," he continued. "Every single one of you helped me become the person I am today. Thank you!"
Plawecki spent eight seasons in the majors, most recently with the Texas Rangers in 2022.
In 2024, he played 75 games for the San Diego Padres' Triple-A affiliate, posting a .260 average, 11 home runs, 38 RBIs, and a .783 OPS.
The 33-year-old was selected No. 35 overall by the New York Mets in 2012 and made his MLB debut with the team in 2015. Although he was considered a top-100 prospect at the time, his major league career started slow as he posted a .211/.287/.285 line over 121 games in 2015 and 2016.
Plawecki improved offensively over the next two seasons, slashing .225/.330/.379 and posting a near-average 96 wRC+, though he remained a part-time player. His tenure with the Mets ended when he was traded to Cleveland before the 2019 season. However, Plawecki struggled to perform with there as well and was non-tendered after the 2019-20 offseason.
Plawecki signed with the Boston Red Sox before the 2020 season. Over 88 games between 2020 and 2021, he batted .305 with four home runs, 32 RBIs, a .778 OPS, and a 0.8 WAR. However, his performance dipped in 2022, leading to his designation for assignment in September.
Plawecki was acquired by the Rangers toward the end of the 2022 season, making appearances in three games for the team which turned out to be the final three games of his major league career.
Throughout his MLB career, Plawecki posted a .235 batting average with a .654 OPS, recording 298 hits, 22 home runs, 137 RBIs, two defensive runs saved, and a 2.3 WAR. In the minors, he fared better, hitting .289 with 600 hits, 60 home runs, 335 RBI, and an .802 OPS.