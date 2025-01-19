MLB Analyst Says Jackson Merrill Was More Exciting Than MVP Aaron Judge in 2024
A star was born in San Diego last season.
The San Diego Padres rookie Jackson Merrill emerged as a standout player in his first Major League season. He earned two National League Rookie of the Month honors, an NL All-Star selection, and a NL Silver Slugger award.
Despite spending the majority of his career as a shortstop, Merrill excelled as he transitioned to center field for the Padres. He recorded 12 outs above average throughout the season.
Merrill, who will turn 22 in April, was selected as the second-best center fielder on MLB Network's Top 10 Center Fielders Right Now list. He was the only rookie featured on the list.
Although Merrill was not rated as MLB’s best center fielder, MLB analyst Chris Young claimed that the Baltimore, Maryland native was more exciting to watch than a two-time AL Most Valuable Player.
“He was by far the most exciting center fielder in baseball last year, and that's even counting Aaron Judge,” Young said.
Merrill was invited to the Padres’ spring training as a non-roster player. San Diego officially added him to their active roster on March 19.
Throughout the season, Merrill served as one the Padres’ best hitters and improved as the season progressed. In his final 93 games of the season, he logged a .594 slugging percentage, .340 on-base percentage, and 21 home runs.
“That stretch he had of the five homers that were either walk offs or take-the-lead home runs, that was so much fun to watch,” Young said. “His complete game from top to bottom, the power, the average, the stolen bases, the energy.”
Merrill helped revive a team that had only made three postseason appearances in the last 18 years. With Merrill’s help, the Padres won 93 games, which was just five wins below the franchise record from 1998.
San Diego also made a strong postseason run as they nearly eliminated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series. Merrill, a 2021 first round draft pick, slashed .250/.333/.500 while recording one home run and five RBIs through seven postseason games.
“The Padres were coming from an area where their clubhouse was in shambles going into this season,” Young said. “Bringing in players like Jackson Merrill, seeing his energy go in and take over that clubhouse. He's one of the leaders of that team, even after just his rookie season.”
Merrill made a name for himself in the Major Leagues this season. But, his career is just beginning.