Padres Coach Thinks MLB Should Discuss Rule Change After Luis Arraez Incident
San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias supported the idea of using a "double base" to reduce collision injuries between runners and first basemen.
The double base provides an individual base for both the first baseman and the runner, providing enough room for each party to safely perform their duties. Padres All-Star infielder Luis Arraez missed six games after a first-base collision which put him on the 7-day injured list April 20.
"I don’t think it’s a bad idea to at least bring up," said Macias to the San Diego Union-Tribune. "These are grown men, and a lot of them are big and different sizes. But when you’re going full speed and two guys have a collision, it’s not good. It was actually really scary to see that happen … to Arraez. I think anytime we’re thinking about anything that might protect these guys, I think is a good idea. I think you’re seeing it in the college game. So I don’t know how far-fetched it is, but certainly a scary moment, for sure, for all of us."
Arraez returned with no lingering issues and has batted well for the Friars since his return, logging back-to-back three-hit games in the first two games of the Padres' series against the division rival Colorado Rockies.
MLB has already implemented changes to the sizes of bases to increase player safety. In September 2022, they announced an increase in size of the bases, 15 inches square to 18 inches square, which took effect in the 2023 season.
MLB.com provides more context to the base-size change made just a few seasons ago.
"Though the base-size change may have a modest impact on stolen-base success rate, the modification’s primary goal is to give players more room to operate and to avoid collisions. This is especially key at first base, where fielders will have an extra 3-inch advantage to stay out of harm’s way from the baserunner while receiving throws."
